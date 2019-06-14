The Lonely Island’s Popstar Soundtrack Is Coming to Vinyl

The Lonely Island’s soundtrack to their 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is finally coming to vinyl. It’s available now via Mondo and it’s also being sold at the Lonely Island’s summer tour dates. The soundtrack is available with five different covers based on the film’s fictional albums by the Style Boyz and Connor4Real: Style Boyz, Thriller, Also, Standing in Front of Buildings, Donkey Roll, and, soon, Connquest. Preview the covers below.

Earlier this year, the Lonely Island released a “visual poem” on Netflix called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. The film and album imagined a world where baseball icons Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire pursued rap careers. Read Pitchfork’s review of the special.

Revisit “The Stars of Popstar Answer a Tiger Beat Questionnaire” on the Pitch.