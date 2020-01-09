The Men Announce New Album Mercy, Share New Song: Listen

The Men are back with a new album called Mercy. It’s out February 14 via Sacred Bones. Have a listen to the album track “Children All Over the World” below.

The new album arrives two years after their previous collection Drift. At the end of 2018, they released a compilation called Hated (2008-2011), which collected music from their first four years.

“Mercy has a place next to Drift and it’s now a distant neighbor to New Moon, Devil Music, and the others,” the band’s Nick Chiericozzi said in a statement. “It’s a wholly contained universe that shares the ash, the birth and the memory; the things motion takes with you after bumping into someone. We hope you enjoy the record and what it brings.”