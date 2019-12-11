The Mountain Goats Announce 2020 Tour

The Mountain Goats have announced a 2020 spring tour, JamBase reports. Find the dates below. The Mountain Goats released their new album In League With Dragons this year.
The Mountain Goats
02-20 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall
02-21 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall
02-22 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall
04-26 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04-27 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04-28 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
04-30 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05-01 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
05-03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05-06 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
05-07 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
05-08 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05-09 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05-10 Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s Sports Bar & Grill
05-13 Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE
05-15 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
05-16 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre