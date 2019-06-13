The Moy Boys – Nautical (Official Music Video)

Nautical – The Moy Boys (Official Music Video)
—————————-
Lyrics:
[VERSE 1] – Sebastian Moy
You got my heart tied
in a knot
and I’m drowning without your love
and now I’m sinking
I’m falling deep
girl, I’m falling into your arms
[PRE CHORUS] – Oliver Moy
Girl, I know you’re across the world
but I need you
sure it might be difficult
I know we’ll work through
billions around the world
stars lines up for our love
one touch is just enough
[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy
So many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
I caught your eye
I can’t lie, in my mind
I just think of you
I think of you
cause there’s that one thing
about you that drives me crazy
I know we got something so real
don’t keep me waiting
so many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
[VERSE 2] – Sebastian Moy
Wake up with sweet skies
where colors bloom
and the bright light is gleaming through
you’ve been waiting
for months on end
just to see how this begins
[PRE CHORUS] – Oliver Moy
Girl, I know you’re across the world
but I need you
sure it might be difficult
I know we’ll work through
billions around the world
stars lines up for our love
one touch is just enough
[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy
So many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
I caught your eye
I can’t lie, in my mind
I just think of you
I think of you
cause there’s that one thing
about you that drives me crazy
I know we got something so real
don’t keep me waiting
so many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
[BRIDGE] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy
I’m coming for you
coming for you
is she out there too
I’m coming for you
coming for you
is she out there
is she out there
[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy
So many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
I caught your eye
I can’t lie, in my mind
I just think of you
I think of you
cause there’s that one thing
about you that drives me crazy
I know we got something so real
don’t keep me waiting
so many girls in the world
but instead I just look for you
I look for you
