The Moy Boys – Nautical (Official Music Video)

Nautical – The Moy Boys (Official Music Video)

Stream Nautical On:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/nautical-single/1466166766?app=music&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Itunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/nautical-single/1466166766?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5RnsUaUvuNUgZQyeeusg18

And more:

Download/Stream HERE: https://smarturl.it/TheMoyBoysNautical

Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMEjkxTrjGs0NaQhygSOebg?sub_confirmation=1

Follow The Moy Boys:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoyboys

—————————-

Lyrics:

[VERSE 1] – Sebastian Moy

You got my heart tied

in a knot

and I’m drowning without your love

and now I’m sinking

I’m falling deep

girl, I’m falling into your arms

[PRE CHORUS] – Oliver Moy

Girl, I know you’re across the world

but I need you

sure it might be difficult

I know we’ll work through

billions around the world

stars lines up for our love

one touch is just enough

[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy

So many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you

I caught your eye

I can’t lie, in my mind

I just think of you

I think of you

cause there’s that one thing

about you that drives me crazy

I know we got something so real

don’t keep me waiting

so many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you

[VERSE 2] – Sebastian Moy

Wake up with sweet skies

where colors bloom

and the bright light is gleaming through

you’ve been waiting

for months on end

just to see how this begins

[PRE CHORUS] – Oliver Moy

Girl, I know you’re across the world

but I need you

sure it might be difficult

I know we’ll work through

billions around the world

stars lines up for our love

one touch is just enough

[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy

So many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you

I caught your eye

I can’t lie, in my mind

I just think of you

I think of you

cause there’s that one thing

about you that drives me crazy

I know we got something so real

don’t keep me waiting

so many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you

[BRIDGE] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy

I’m coming for you

coming for you

is she out there too

I’m coming for you

coming for you

is she out there

is she out there

[CHORUS] – Oliver & Sebastian Moy

So many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you

I caught your eye

I can’t lie, in my mind

I just think of you

I think of you

cause there’s that one thing

about you that drives me crazy

I know we got something so real

don’t keep me waiting

so many girls in the world

but instead I just look for you

I look for you



source

Comments