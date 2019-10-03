The Muffs’ Kim Shattuck Remembered by Green Day, Veruca Salt, Waxahatchee, More

As news of Kim Shattuck of the Muffs’ death was reported today, Shattuck’s peers, friends, and fans paid tribute to her life, work, and legacy.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong called Shattuck “one of my favorite songwriters” and said Green Day listened to the Muffs’ first album all the time while they were working on Dookie. Pixies, with whom Shattuck briefly toured as a bassist, said she “brought all of her life force to her endeavors and we are fortunate for her sharing some of that life force with us.” Veruca Salt tweeted that there was “no one funnier or cooler.” Jeff Rosenstock said she was “an inspiration, someone whose music I have been listening to on repeat for years.” Read those tributes as well as posts from Waxahatchee, the Dollyrots, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Tom Scharpling, and more below.

Shattuck had been suffering from ALS. Her band the Coolies released an EP in July, donating 100% of the proceeds to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.