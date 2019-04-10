The National, A$AP Rocky, Rosalía, More Contribute to New “Game of Thrones” Album

A new “Game of Thrones” album is on the way. Columbia Records and HBO have announced For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones), which comes out April 26. The record includes contributions from the National, A$AP Rocky, the late Lil Peep, Maren Morris, Joey Bada$$, ROSALÍA, Muse’s Matthew Bellamy, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. For the Throne will also feature a new song from the Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott. Check out the album trailer and list of contributors below.

Way back in 2012, the National recorded “The Rains of Castamere” for “Game of Thrones.” Then, in 2014, Big Boi, Daddy Yankee, Common, and others contributed to the first volume of the Catch the Throne mixtape. The second volume of Catch the Throne featured Mastodon, Estelle, Method Man, and more.

Buenrostro, Ashley, Columbia Records

