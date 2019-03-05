The National Announce New Album and Film I Am Easy to Find, Share New Song: Listen

The National have announced a new album: I Am Easy to Find is out May 17 via 4AD. Below, hear the opening track, “You Had Your Soul With You,” which features vocals from Gail Ann Dorsey—a longtime member of David Bowie’s band.

The National have also announced a short film, inspired by and featuring music from the new record. The 24-minute film, also called I Am Easy to Find, is directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women) and stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander. In a press release, Mills called the album and film “playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other.” Watch a trailer for I Am Easy to Find below.

In addition to Gail Ann Dorsey, I Am Easy to Find features vocal contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus (a group that’s worked with Bryce Dessner), and others. “Yes, there’s a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices,’” Matt Berninger said in a statement. “It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

Next month, the National will perform “unique events” in Paris, London, New York City, Toronto, and Los Angeles. In June, the band heads out on a world tour featuring support from Courtney Barnett and Alvvays at select dates. Find the National’s schedule below. Tickets are available here.

I Am Easy to Find follows the National’s seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast, which came out in September 2017. The record earned the band its first Grammy.

I Am Easy to Find:

01 You Had Your Soul With You

02 Quiet Light

03 Roman Holiday

04 Oblivions

05 The Pull of You

06 Hey Rosey

07 I Am Easy to Find

08 Her Father in the Pool

09 Where Is Her Head

10 Not in Kansas

11 So Far So Fast

12 Dust Swirls in Strange Light

13 Hairpin Turns

14 Rylan

15 Underwater

16 Light Years

The National:

04-16 Paris, France – Olympia %

04-18 London, England – Royal Festival Hall %

04-22 New York, NY Beacon Theatre %

04-24 Toronto, Ontario – Roy Thomson Hall %

04-26 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre %

06-11 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center ^

06-12 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell ^

06-15 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-16 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

06-17 St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

06-19 Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

06-20 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point ^

06-21 Montreal, Quebec – Place des Arts

06-22 Hamilton, Ontario – Pier 8 @

06-24 Columbus, OH – Express Live ^

06-25 Ann Arbor, MI – Hill Auditorium ^

06-26 Indianapolis, IN – Lawn at White River ^

06-28 Chicago, IL – Northerly Island @

07-10 Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl

07-12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-13 London, England – Hyde Park

07-15 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

07-16 Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark

07-18 Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla

08-04 Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now

08-06 Glasgow, Scotland – Summer Nights at the Bandstand

08-07 Glasgow, Scotland – Summer Nights at the Bandstand

08-09 Sicily, Italy – Ypsigrock

08-10 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

08-11 Buftea, Romania – Summer Well

08-14 Paredes de Coura, Portugal – Paredes de Coura

08-16 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-16-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands

08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park @

08-29 Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park @

08-30 Portland, OR – Edgefield @

09-01 Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater @

09-02 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre @

09-03 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre @

09-05 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater @

09-08 Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera House @

09-10 Austin, TX – 360 Amphitheatre @

09-11 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall @

11-25 Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall

11-26 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11-27 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

12-01 Bochum, Germany – Ruhrcongress

12-02 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

12-03 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

12-04 Munich, Germany – Zenith

12-05 Stuttgart, Germany – Porsche Arena

% “A Special Evening With the National”

^ with Courtney Barnett

@ with Alvvays

