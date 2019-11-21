The National Share Mini Documentary Juicy Sonic Magic: Watch

A couple of months ago, the National announced a cassette box set titled Juicy Sonic Magic, which documented their two-night stand at Berkeley, California’s Greek Theatre in September 2018. Now, the band, along with director David DuBois and archivist and producer Erik Flannigan, present a mini-documentary of the same name that examines the inspiration behind the cassette box: late concert taper Mike “The Mike” Millard. Watch the doc below.

Millard famously taped bootlegs of everyone from Bob Dylan to Led Zeppelin, hiding his massive cassette deck in a wheelchair in order to sneak the equipment into concerts (Millard used the wheelchair solely for this purpose). In order to record the National in Berkeley, Flannigan mimicked Millard’s recording processes, attempting to recreate his iconic sound quality by using the same vintage gear he used. DuBois’ brief documentary features interviews with Flannigan, Millard’s concert-going accomplice Jim Reinstein (who pushed Millard’s wheelchair through many venues), and the National frontman Matt Berninger.

The National’s Juicy Sonic Magic cassette box is out Friday, November 29 for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday. Their most recent studio album was is this year’s I Am Easy to Find.

Read Pitchfork’s Song by Song interview “The National Break Down Every Song on Their New Album, I Am Easy to Find”