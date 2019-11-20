The National to Perform High Violet in Full at Homecoming Festival 2020

The National have announced the 2020 edition of their Homecoming Festival in association with MusicNOW. They’ll perform on both nights of Homecoming, which takes place May 8 and 9 in the band’s hometown of Cincinnati. On one night, the National will play High Violet in full. Other artists on the lineup include Patti Smith and Her Band, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Japanese Breakfast, Phosphorescent, Hamilton Leithauser, Jay Som, Of Monsters and Men, Sudan Archives, Velvet Negroni, Wussy, and Triiibe. Check out the poster below.

Along with Homecoming, MusicNOW (the Bryce Dessner-founded contemporary music festival) will run from May 8-10. The lineup will be announce at a later date.

“It’s great to invite our friends and fans to our hometown—the place where we all began our lives as listeners and musicians,” the National’s Bryan Devendorf said in a statement. “Putting on this intimate event on the banks of the Ohio River is meaningful to us and our families. We are so very grateful.”

