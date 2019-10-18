The National’s Matt Berninger Announces Debut Solo Album Serpentine Prison

The National frontperson Matt Berninger is releasing a solo album. Serpentine Prison is produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones of Memphis soul group Booker T. & the M.G.’s. Announcing the record on Instagram, Berninger said, “I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play instermints. Not worthy!” Check out the post below.

Yesterday, Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers officially released their collaborative song “Walking on a String,” which appears in Zach Galifianakis’ Netflix film Between Two Ferns: The Movie.