The New Pornographers Censor Their Name for New Kids’ Shirts

Is your child a fan of the New Pornographers’ music? Do you feel uncomfortable with the idea of your child wearing a shirt with the word “pornographers” on it? If so, the New Pornographers have you covered. The band have released a new kids’ shirt with the censored name “the News Photographers.” It also features the artwork and title of their most recent album In the Morse Code of Brake Lights. Have a look below.

Beloved children’s music singer-songwriter Raffi once tweeted that he strongly objected to their name, but later apologized and walked back his criticism.





