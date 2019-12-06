The Orb Announce New Album Abolition of the Royal Familia, Share New Song: Listen

Alex Paterson has announced a new album from the Orb: Abolition of the Royal Familia is out March 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The record, which Paterson made with his new main writing partner Michael Rendall, features contributions from Roger Eno, Youth, Steve Hillage, Gong’s Miquette Giraudy, and more. Below, check out the Orb’s new song “Pervitin (Empire Culling & The Hemlock Stone Version).” Scroll down for the tracklist for Abolition of the Royal Familia.

Abolition of the Royal Familia:

01 Daze (Missing & Messed Up Mix)

02 House of Narcotics (Opium Wars Mix)

03 Hawk Kings (Oseberg Buddhas Buttonhole)

04 Honey Moonies (Brain Washed at Area 49 Mix)

05 Pervitin (Empire Culling & The Hemlock Stone Version)

06 Afros, Afghans and Angels (Helgö Treasure Chest)

07 Shape Shifters (In Two Parts) (Coffee & Ghost Train Mix)

08 Say Cheese (Siberian Tiger Cookie Mix)

09 Ital Orb (Too Blessed to Be Stressed Mix)

10 The Queen of Hearts (Princess of Clubs Mix)

11 The Weekend It Rained Forever (Oseberg Buddha Mix (The Ravens Have Left the Tower))

12 Slave Till U Die No Matter What U Buy (L’anse Aux Meadows Mix)