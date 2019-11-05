The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Break Up

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have broken up, founder and frontman Kip Berman announced today (November 4). “Pains was a distinct moment in my life,” Berman wrote. “I started the group when I first moved to New York and completed our last record, The Echo of Pleasure, shortly before my daughter was born and I moved to Princeton, NJ. From that time forward, I never really felt the same—and the music I was creating didn’t feel the same either. But this is good, both for my heart and my music.” Find his full note below.

Kip Berman founded the Pains of Being Pure at Heart in 2007 with singer/keyboardist Peggy Wang, bassist Alex Naidus, and drummer Kurt Feldman. The band released its self-titled debut in February 2009. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart issued three more original full-lengths: 2011’s Belong, 2014’s Days of Abandon, and their final record, 2017’s The Echo of Pleasure.

In October 2018, Kip Berman released Know Me More, his first EP as the Natvral.