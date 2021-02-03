The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s Kip Berman Announces Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Kip Berman, formerly of the Pains of Being Pure at Heart, has announced his full-length debut from his solo project the Natvral. The album is called Tethers and it’s out April 2 on Kanine. Berman has also shared the first song from the album, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” Check it out below.

Tethers was produced by Andy Savours, whose catalog includes records with Berman’s previous band and others such as My Bloody Valentine. The album also features Pains collaborators Jacob Sloan, Brian Alvarez, and Sarah Chihaya, plus Kyle Forester of Crystal Stilts and Woods.

Berman led the Pains of Being Pure at Heart for more than a decade, beginning in 2007. The band broke up in 2019, following the release of The Echo of Pleasure in 2017. Berman released Know Me More, his first EP as the Natvral, in 2018.

Tethers:

01 Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?

02 New Moon

03 Sun Blisters

04 New Year’s Night

05 Tears of Gold

06 Sylvia, the Cup of Youth

07 Stay in the Country

08 Runaway Jane

09 Alone in London