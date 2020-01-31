The Psychedelic Furs Announce First Album in 29 Years, Share New Song: Listen

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a new album, their first in nearly 30 years. It’s called Made of Rain and it’s out May 1 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen to “Don’t Believe” from the record and check out the track list and album art for Made of Rain below. Find physical editions of Made of Rain at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
The band’s last album was 1991’s World Outside. Following a hiatus in the 1990s, the band reformed in the 2000s and has continued to tour.
Made of Rain:
01 The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll
02 Don’t Believe
03 You’ll Be Mine
04 Wrong Train
05 This’ll Never Be Like Love
06 Ash Wednesday
07 Come All Ye Faithful
08 No-One
09 Tiny Hands
10 Hide the Medicine
11 Turn Your Back on Me
12 Stars