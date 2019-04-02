The Raconteurs Detail Help Us Stranger, First New Album in 11 Years

The Raconteurs—Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler—have detailed their first new album since 2008. The record is called Help Us Stranger and it’s out June 21 (via Third Man). Check out the album cover and tracklist, which includes the previously shared “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” below.

Jack White and Brendan Benson wrote Help Us Stranger, which includes a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” It includes contributions from Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita, among others.

On April 6, the Raconteurs will perform their first show in eight years. The band released its sophomore LP Consolers of the Lonely in 2008.

Last year, Jack White released the solo album Boarding House Reach. Read “Inside Jack White’s New Third Man Pressing Plant” on the Pitch.

Help Us Stranger:

01 Bored and Razed

02 Help Me Stranger

03 Only Child

04 Don’t Bother Me

05 Shine the Light on Me

06 Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)

07 Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)

08 Sunday Driver

09 Now That You’re Gone

10 Live a Lie

11 What’s Yours Is Mine

12 Thoughts and Prayers