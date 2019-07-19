The Replacements Announce Don’t Tell a Soul Box Set

The Replacements have announced Dead Man’s Pop, a new box set centered on their 1989 album Don’t Tell a Soul. The 60-track collection spans four CDs and one vinyl LP, featuring the full album “mixed as it was originally intended” along with previously unreleased studio material—including a session with Tom Waits—and live recordings. The box set is packaged in a hardcover book featuring rare photos and an essay by Bob Mehr, author of the 2015 biography Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. Dead Man’s Pop is out September 27 via Rhino. Check out the artwork below.