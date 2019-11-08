The Shins Share 2 New Songs in Honor of Richard Swift: Listen

The Shins have shared two new songs from a vinyl series launched in honor of their late bandmate Richard Swift. Take a listen to “Waimanalo” and “Trapped By the Sea” below.

The series of seven-inches, called the Fug Yep Soundation, began with Lucius issuing renditions of “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Keep Me Hanging On” last year. The Shins’ original contributions are their first new songs since 2017’s Heartworms.

Beyond his work with the Shins, the Black Keys, and the Arcs, Swift was a celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist, who also worked with artists like Hamilton Leithauser, Jonathan Rado, and Rostam. Swift died of complications from alcoholism in July 2018 at age 41. Proceeds from the Fug Yep Soundation series will be split among Swift’s family, MusiCares, and Music Support UK.

