The Social Experiment’s Nico Segal and Nate Fox Announce New Album as Intellexual

Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) and Nate Fox are members of the Social Experiment—the Chicago collective who frequently collaborates with Chance the Rapper and released the 2015 album Surf. The duo has a new project called Intellexual. Their self-titled debut album will arrive April 12 via Fantasy.

Intellexual features lead vocals from Fox and Segal, as well as contributions from Esperanza Spalding, Vic Mensa, Francis Farewell Starlite, Raury, DJ Spinn, Nico Segal’s father Craig, and more. Below, check out Intellexual’s non-album track “Intlxl,” as well as the album trailer, tracklist, and cover art.

See where Surf landed on Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Albums of 2015.”

Intellexual:

01 Popstar [ft. Liam Kazar and Benny Sings]

02 Sing It Louder [ft. Jean Deaux]

03 Money

04 Call You

05 Overthinking

06 Boca

07 Roxstar [ft. Knox Fortune and Nor Elle]

08 Shotty [ft. Vic Mensa and Sophia Black]

09 Friction

10 Like I Feel

11 Coincidence [ft. Raury]

12 Over the Hill