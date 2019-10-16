The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli Stars in Holy Ghost!’s “Heaven Knows What” Video: Watch

Electronic duo Holy Ghost! have shared a brand new music video for their Work single “Heaven Knows What.” The Will Janowitz-directed visual is set in Hollywood’s iconic Italian restaurant Dan Tana’s, and stars The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli and his son Vadim. Check it out below.

“Heaven Knows What” originally started as a demo for the Safdie Brothers’ film of the same name. Holy Ghost! frontman Alex Frankel elaborated on the music video in a press release: