The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli Stars in Holy Ghost!’s “Heaven Knows What” Video: Watch

Electronic duo Holy Ghost! have shared a brand new music video for their Work single “Heaven Knows What.” The Will Janowitz-directed visual is set in Hollywood’s iconic Italian restaurant Dan Tana’s, and stars The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli and his son Vadim. Check it out below.
“Heaven Knows What” originally started as a demo for the Safdie Brothers’ film of the same name. Holy Ghost! frontman Alex Frankel elaborated on the music video in a press release:
I was in Los Angeles for a work trip but by a pool and was thinking about what visual would work for “Heaven Knows What, a song I wrote about getting things wrong with people you care about and the feedback loop of human apology as a concept. I called Will Janowitz, who is a genius, and asked if he and Michael Imperioli —another genius—might be up for conveying the feeling of being stuck in a loop of sorry. I’m a huge, huge fan of Michael’s work both as an actor and writer and director and the same for Will. So I was feverishly grateful when they were down. From then on, Nick Millhiser and I basically acted as producers, while Will lead creatively. Jesse Cain came on as DP. And Isabel Freeman came on as Editor. With the help of our friends, and our new friend, Michael’s amazing son and co-star Vadim—we made something that feels right to me. Finally. And the loop was broken.