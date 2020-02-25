The Stooges Announce Fun House 50th Anniversary Box Set

The Stooges’ classic 1970 album Fun House is getting a massive new vinyl box set in honor of its 50th anniversary, Rolling Stone reports. It’s out July 17 via Rhino.

The box is a 15xLP collection featuring the album’s complete sessions, a live New York performance in 1970, a slipmat, posters, prints, a 45 adapter, and two 7″ singles featuring alternate mixes of “Down on the Street” b/w ”I Feel Alright.” It also comes with liner notes featuring words from Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore, Flea, Joan Jett, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Duff McKagan, and more. Exactly 1,970 copies will be available.

Fun House’s anniversary is the subject of a new exhibition that’s coming to Third Man Detroit. It’s up July 17 to August 7 and will include objects, images, and music from the band’s private collections.