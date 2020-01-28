The Strokes Announce North American Concerts

The Strokes have announced a handful of North American concerts in March. They will play Vancouver, British Columbia on March 5, Seattle on March 9, and Los Angeles on March 14. All three concerts will feature support from Alvvays, while their Los Angeles gig will also include King Princess on the bill. Find full details below.

During their recent New Year’s Eve show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Strokes performed a new song called “Ode to the Mets.” The Strokes’ last full-length album was 2013’s Comedown Machine, and they released their Future Present Past EP in 2016.

The Strokes:

03-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena @

03-09 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater @

03-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum @$

@ with Alvvays

$ with King Princess