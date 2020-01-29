The Strokes Are Playing a Bernie Sanders Rally

The Strokes are the latest band to join Bernie Sanders at a rally for his presidential campaign. The Get Out the Vote Concert Rally takes place on February 10 at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. Find the very good Kii Arens-designed poster for the rally below.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker,” said Julian Casablancas in a statement. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

Bon Iver will appear with Sanders on January 31 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. Vampire Weekend will do an acoustic set at a Sanders rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1.