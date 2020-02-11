The Strokes Detail New Album The New Abnormal, Share Song: Listen

After announcing its release date at last night’s Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire, The Strokes have detailed their first album in seven years. The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin, arrives April 10 via Cult Records. Listen to “At the Door” below, and scroll down for the tracklist.

The band also debuted some new songs last night, including “At the Door” and another called “Bad Decisions.” Find physical editions of The New Abnormal at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

On February 7, the band posted a silent clip featuring artwork for The New Abnormal. The artwork was taken from the 1981 Jean-Michel Basquiat piece “Bird on Money.”

The Strokes’ last studio album was 2013’s Comedown Machine. In 2016, they released the Future Present Past EP. During a New Year’s Eve concert this year at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the band debuted “Ode to the Mets,” which closes the album. They’ll soon kick off a handful of North American gigs.

Read “The Urban Malaise of the Strokes’ Is This It, 15 Years On” over on the Pitch.

The New Abnormal:

01 The Adults Are Talking

02 Selfless

03 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus

04 Bad Decisions

05 Eternal Summer

06 At the Door

07 Why Are Sundays So Depressing

08 Not the Same Anymore

09 Ode to the Mets