The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Song From New Album: Listen

Next month, Kristian Matsson will release his first Tallest Man on Earth album in four years. I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. is out April 19 (via AWAL Recordings). Below, check out his new song “I’m a Stranger Now,” which follows his recent single “The Running Styles of New York.”

Since the release of Dark Bird Is Home, Kristian Mattson kicked off “The Light in Demos” series, in which he previewed new music (including “I’m a Stranger Now” back in October 2017). Mattson also released a collaborative EP with New York-based chamber ensemble yMusic in 2017 and another EP called When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground in 2018.

Mattson wrote, produced, and engineered I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. In a statement, he said:

Making the album, I was thinking a lot about the lenses we view our

lives through. For some reason, our worst tendencies seem to be

carried out so loudly, while our best can go unnoticed. I’ve come to

realize that some of the most powerful, most inspiring moments in my

life have been the most subtle and that so often the thing that

deserves my attention, is trying the least to get it.

Kristian Mattson heads out on tour this spring, beginning with an April 17 show in Durham, North Carolina. Check out his full schedule at the Tallest Man on Earth's website.