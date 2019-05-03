OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO | THE TRUTH – LORELEI MARCELL
SUBSCRIBE TO LORELEI’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL – https://www.youtube.com/loreleimarcell
STREAM THE TRUTH
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/5ux34SU8IFTy7wJdO4cOgF?si=phM_erNiSY6Lx19oYVmIkw
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/loreleimarcell/the-truth-lorelei-marcell
DOWNLOAD THE TRUTH:
iTUNES: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-truth-single/1459425303?ls=1
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Lorelei-Marcell/dp/B07QKGN8PQ/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Lorelei+Marcell&qid=1556264846&s=dmusic&sr=1-2-catcorr
DIRECTORS
Adam VillaSenor https://www.AdamVillaSenor.com
Reza Ghassemi https://www.RezaGhassemi.tv
CAST
Lorelei Marcell https://www.instagram.com/loreleimarcell
Ryder Hogan https://www.instagram.com/rryder.h
Alexis Elenaa https://www.instagram.com/alexis.elenaa/
HMU
Alanna O’Reilly https://www.instagram.com/alanna.o.re…
STYLED BY
Kayla Trombino https://www.instagram.com/kiwikayla/
source