The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel and Kurt Vile Feature on Sore Eros’ New Album

Psych rock band Sore Eros have announced a self-titled album. The nine-song record is out January 10 via Feeding Tube. The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel engineered and produced Sore Eros, which also features Kurt Vile and Daniel Oxenberg. Below, check out the Sore Eros tracklist and album cover.

Sore Eros will mark Sore Eros’ first album since 2015’s Say People. The band has released an untitled split EP with Kurt Vile, as well as 2014’s Jamaica Plain EP.

Sore Eros:

01 Backseat Bop

02 Out of Phase

03 Tree Vole

04 Dharma

05 Chestnut Follies

06 Ocean Tow

07 Cardinal

08 Diamond Highway

09 Mirror