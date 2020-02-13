The Weeknd Announces New Album After Hours

The Weeknd has announced the title of his new album. It’s called After Hours. It follows his 2018 release My Dear Melancholy,. His previous album Starboy arrived in 2016. Watch the Weeknd’s After Hours teaser below.

Since dropping My Dear Melancholy, the Weeknd has shared one-off singles “Lost in the Fire” (with Gesaffelstein) and “Power Is Power”—a posse cut with SZA and Travis Scott for the Game of Thrones tie-in album For the Throne. More recently he dropped two brand new tracks, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd also recently cameoed in the Safdie brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring film Uncut Gems. When asked about working with the Weeknd on the film, Sandler told Vulture, “I love that kid. He’s such a nice guy. He’s so deep.” Sandler also mentioned that he liked the new LP: “That new album, my God! Did you hear that yet? It’s good.”

