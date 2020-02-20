The Weeknd Announces Tour | Pitchfork

The Weeknd has announced a tour behind his new album After Hours, which is out March 20 (via XO/Republic). It marks his first trek since 2017’s Starboy tour. Check out the dates below and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

The Weeknd has shared a series of songs from the new album, including “After Hours,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Heartless.” He was also cast in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.

The Weeknd:

06-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

06-14 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

06-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

06-22 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

06-24 Chicago, IL – United Center

06-26 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

06-27 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

06-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

06-30 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-02 Montreal, Quebec- Bell Centre

07-04 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

07-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

07-08 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

07-15 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

07-16 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-18 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

07-21 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

07-23 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

07-24 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-25 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-27 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

07-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

07-31 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-01 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

08-03 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

08-04 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

08-06 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08-08 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

08-09 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

08-11 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

08-14 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-15 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-19 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

08-20 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08-22 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

08-23 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

08-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08-26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-28 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-01 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-11 London, England – O2 Arena

10-12 London, England – O2 Arena

10-13 London, England – O2 Arena

10-15 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

10-16 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

10-18 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

10-19 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

10-26 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10-29 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10-31 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

11-09 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11-12 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena