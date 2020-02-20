The Weeknd Announces Tour | Pitchfork

The Weeknd has announced a tour behind his new album After Hours, which is out March 20 (via XO/Republic). It marks his first trek since 2017’s Starboy tour. Check out the dates below and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
The Weeknd has shared a series of songs from the new album, including “After Hours,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Heartless.” He was also cast in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.
Find out where the Weeknd landed on Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s” and “The 200 Best Songs of the 2010s.”
The Weeknd:
06-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
06-14 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
06-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
06-22 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
06-24 Chicago, IL – United Center
06-26 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
06-27 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
06-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
06-30 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
07-02 Montreal, Quebec- Bell Centre
07-04 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
07-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
07-08 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
07-15 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
07-16 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-18 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
07-21 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
07-23 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
07-24 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-25 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-27 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
07-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
07-31 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-01 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
08-03 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
08-04 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
08-06 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
08-08 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
08-09 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
08-11 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
08-14 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-15 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-19 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
08-20 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08-22 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
08-23 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
08-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08-26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-28 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09-01 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena
09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-11 London, England – O2 Arena
10-12 London, England – O2 Arena
10-13 London, England – O2 Arena
10-15 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
10-16 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham
10-18 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
10-19 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
10-26 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-29 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
10-31 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
11-09 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
11-12 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena