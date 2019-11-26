The Weeknd Previews New Song “Blinding Lights” in Mercedes-Benz Ad: Watch

After returning to Instagram earlier this month, the Weeknd is back with a preview of his new song, “Blinding Lights.” The clip premiered in an advertisement for Mercedes-Benz’s new EQC model. The Weeknd stars in the commercial, which you can watch below.

In addition to debuting “Blinding Lights,” the ad announces that a full Mercedes-Benz film starring the Weeknd will drop November 29.

The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy, last year. His last full-length, Starboy, was released in 2016. This year, he’s shared the songs “Lost in the Fire” and “Power Is Power.”

Coming up, on December 13, the Safdie brothers’ new movie Uncut Gems hits U.S. theaters. The Weeknd has a small role in the film.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “The Dark Knight Returns: A Conversation With the Weeknd.”