The White Stripes Announce De Stijl 20th Anniversary Release

A new companion release to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the White Stripes’ De Stijl has been announced. It marks the latest installment in Third Man Records’ Vault subscription series, which offers exclusive releases for subscribers. The 2xLP set is loaded with unreleased recordings and rarities on white and red vinyl, packaged in a hardcover case with a live DVD and a booklet of photos, flyers, and more. Among the bonus material included are covers of AC/DC (“Let There Be Rock” and “Dog Eat Dog”) and the Velvet Underground (“After Hours”), plus Jack White’s boombox demos. The subscription deadline for the package is April 30.

