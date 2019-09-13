The Who Detail First Album in 13 Years, Share New Song: Listen

The Who will release Who, their first album since 2006’s Endless Wire, on November 22. Today, the British rock pioneers have shared the single “Ball & Chain,” a Guantanamo protest song the band performed during their recent tour. Check that out below, along with the album art and tracklist.

Pete Townshend said in a press release, “This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions. There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice. Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today.”

Daltrey has voiced his support of Brexit and made dubious claims regarding its likely impact on British musicians. According to a press release, the album also covers topics including the Grenfell Tower fire, spirituality, the power of memory, and “an old rock star that has lost his marbles.”

Who:

01 All This Music Must Fade

02 Ball & Chain

03 I Don’t Wanna Get Wise

04 Detour

05 Beads On One String

06 Hero Ground Zero

07 Street Song

08 I’ll Be Back

09 Break The News

10 Rockin’ In Rage

11 She Rocked My World