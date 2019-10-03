The Who Share New Song “All This Music Must Fade”: Listen

The Who have shared another song, “All This Music Must Fade,” from their forthcoming album Who. Take a listen to the track below.

On BBC Radio 2, guitarist Pete Townshend said the song is “dedicated to every artist who has ever been accused of ripping off someone else’s song. Seriously? Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st Century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme.”

The band had previously shared the Guantanamo protest song “Ball & Chain” from Who. They recently postponed tour dates in Dallas and Denver after Daltrey lost his voice mid-concert in Houston, but have a handful of West Coast dates remaining this month. Who is the band’s first album of new material since 2006’s Endless Wire, and it’s out December 6 on Polydor.