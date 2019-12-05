The xx Team With Raf Simons for Fashion Collection

The xx have announced a capsule collection with designer Raf Simons. It’s inspired by their self-titled debut, celebrating its 10th anniversary earlier this year. The set fashions imagery from the album art into T-shirts, patches, a cap, and a set of pins; you can also pick up a “collectible presentation box.” The capsule drops December 12 on the xx’s online store. Below, check out some photos of the set, shot by Willy Vanderperre for System Magazine.

In a press release, the xx’s Romy Madley Croft praises Simons’ approach to band collaborations that “felt like an homage to merch while being something completely new and different.” She adds: “The concept of the DIY aspect in the 10th anniversary merch collection, using patches and pinning them on yourself, is something that feels very teenage to me. This links nicely with the first album—we were teenagers when we wrote the songs, and I was definitely doing that kind of thing with what I was wearing. I got in trouble at school because I was cutting up my uniform. My dad once got a voicemail from school saying ‘She looked like she was going to a rock concert,’ which I thought was hilarious. I love that Raf wanted to combine those ideas from him collection into our collaboration.”

Simons adds: “The album xx represents a very distinct sensibility linked to youth culture at the time. It succeeds in articulating and putting into words what is going on in the minds of kids when they’re dealing with love, heartbreak, friendships. And not in the stereotypical way, it seemed much more real in a way. More authentic.”

Simons has history with the band: Back in 2014, he invited them to perform at New York’s Guggenheim Museum, before shooting the “I Dare You” video with photographer Alasdair McLellan in 2017.