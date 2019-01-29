These New Puritans Announce First Album in 6 Years, Share New Song: Listen

These New Puritans have announced the follow-up to 2013’s Field of Reeds. Their new album, out March 22, is called Inside the Rose. Check out the title track below, along with a video directed by the artist and photographer Harley Weir. The video, which is not safe for work, features extensive nudity, with various “goddesses and gods” dancing and bathing together. These New Puritans have also announced a European tour. It begins in April. Find tickets here.

The British band has slimmed down to the duo of Jack and George Barnett, following the departure of longstanding member Tom Hein to study neuroscience. They previously released “Into the Fire” from the LP.

Inside the Rose:

01 Infinity Vibraphones

02 Anti–Gravity

03 Beyond Black Suns

04 Inside the Rose

05 Where the Trees Are on Fire

06 Into the Fire

07 Lost Angel

08 A–R–P

09 Six