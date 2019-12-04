Third Man Launches New Print Magazine Maggot Brain

Third Man has launched a new quarterly print magazine called Maggot Brain, edited by veteran Detroit music journalist Mike McGonigal. The first issue features Alice Coltrane on the cover and includes pieces about Daniel Johnston, J Dilla’s Donuts, and more. It’s out now.

McGonigal previously published the zines Chemical Imbalance (1984-1994) and Yeti (2000-2013). His reporting and criticism has appeared in Pitchfork, SPIN, the Village Voice, Artforum, and others. He has written books on both Galaxie 500 and My Bloody Valentine. You can read McGonigal’s oral history of Galaxie 500 on Pitchfork here.

