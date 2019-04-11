Third Man Records Launches Bandcamp Page With New Raconteurs Song: Listen

Third Man Records is now on Bandcamp. An announcement on Bandcamp Daily detailed the selection of records from the Third Man catalog that are now available to purchase via the platform, including Sleep’s latest album The Sciences, Margo Price’s All American Made, the Raconteurs’ first two studio albums, and more. Jack White’s recently reformed rock quartet have also shared a new cover to celebrate the occasion, performing their take on Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” Check that out below.

The Raconteurs’ first album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger, is due out June 21 via Third Man. In addition to “Hey Gyp,“ the LP includes previously released songs “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone.” The band will embark on a huge North American tour behind the album beginning in July.