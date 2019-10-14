Thom Yorke Announces 2020 Tour

Thom Yorke has added a slate of tour dates around North America and Europe. He’ll be joined by Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri for the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes shows, playing music from across Yorke’s solo catalog. Find the dates below.
Yorke recently released the solo album ANIMA. He also contributed a new song called “Daily Battles” to the soundtrack for Motherless Brooklyn, a film directed by and starring Edward Norton.
Thom Yorke:
10-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
10-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum
10-22 Portland, OR – The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10-25 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
10-26 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
10-30 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
2020:
03-28 Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
03-30 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
04-04 Chicago, IL – United Center
04-05 St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
04-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
06-19 Glasgow, Scotland – SEC Hall 3
06-20 Manchester, England – o2 Victoria Warehouse
06-23 London, England – Eventim Apollo
06-24 London, England – Eventim Apollo
07-01 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
07-01-04 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
07-09 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07-11 Trenčín, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival
07-12 Prague, Czechia – Karlin Hall
07-13 Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle