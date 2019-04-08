Thom Yorke Debuts New Song “Gawpers”: Watch

Tonight, Thom Yorke debut two new songs at the “Minimalist Dream House” concert at the Philharmonie de Paris, Stereogum points out. He joined French piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque for a performance of a new track called “Gawpers” and his first classical composition “Don’t Fear the Light.” He also did “Suspirium” from his Suspiria score. Watch his performance of “Gawpers” here and his Labèque-assisted “Suspirium” here.

Earlier in the program, the National’s Bryce Dessner premiered compositions from his new classical solo album El Chan. He was joined by the Labèque sisters and David Chalmin on guitar.

Yorke recently shared the Suspiria Unreleased Material EP, which consists of seven additional tracks he made for the Luca Guadagnino film.