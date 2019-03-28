Thor Harris Recording 6 Albums With Sigur Rós, Sharon Van Etten, Neko Case, More

Thor Harris—frontman of Thor & Friends and former member of Swans and Shearwater—has been selected as Joyful Noise Recordings’ 2019 Artist in Residence. As part of the year-long, subscription-style program, Harris will record six albums in total from April to November. So far, he’s tapped collaborators such as Sigur Rós’ Alex Somers, Sharon Van Etten, Bill Callahan, Neko Case, Swans’ Michael Gira and Norman Westberg, Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart, and many others. Watch Harris’ Joyful Noise residency trailer below.

The albums will be compiled into a box set complete with colored vinyls and screen-printed wooden boxes made by Harris. The set will be limited to 666 copies. Every six weeks, the records will be released digitally.

Harris’ last release was 2017’s Thor & Friends LP The Subversive Nature of Kindness.