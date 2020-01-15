Thundercat Announces New Album It Is What It Is, Shares New Song: Listen

Thundercat has announced his next album: It Is What It Is arrives April 3 (via Brainfeeder). Below, check out his new track “Black Qualls,” which features Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington.

Thundercat produced It Is What It Is with Flying Lotus. In addition to Lacy and Arrington, the record has contributions from Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla $ign, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and comedian/rapper Zack Fox.

Thundercat said in a press release, “This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that.” He added, “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Thundercat last released Drunk in February 2017. The next year, he formally released OG Ron C & The Chopstars’ Drank remix edition.

It Is What It Is:

01 Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26

02 Innerstellar Love

03 I Love Louis Cole [ft. Louis Cole]

04 Black Qualls [ft. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino]

05 Miguel’s Happy Dance

06 How Sway

07 Funny Thing

08 Overseas [ft. Zack Fox]

09 Dragonball Durag

10 How I Feel

11 King of the Hill

12 Unrequited Love

13 Fair Chance [ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B]

14 Existential Dread

15 It Is What It Is