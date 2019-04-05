Tiger Merritt, Vocalist/Guitarist of Morning Teleportation, Dead at 31

Tiger Merritt, vocalist and guitarist of the Kentucky psychedelic rock band Morning Teleportation, has died, the band announced on Thursday, April 4. He was 31 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“All who knew him understood that he was an anomaly; we’ve never met someone like him in our lifetime,” Morning Teleportation wrote in a statement. “He was one of the kindest souls that we’ve ever come across, and it hurts to think about how he won’t be a hard-to-reach phone call away.” Find the band’s full statement below.

Tiger Merritt co-founded Morning Teleportation in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2009. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock produced the band’s debut record, Expanding Anyway, which came out in March 2011. They released their sophomore album Salivating for Symbiosis in April 2017. The band has played shows supporting Modest Mouse, the Flaming Lips, Cage the Elephant, and others.

Morning Teleportation: