Tim Heidecker Releases New Political EP Another Year in Hell: Listen

Throughout 2018, Tim Heidecker (of Tim & Eric) continued his trend of sharing political and anti-Trump songs. Now, he’s collected six of them for a new EP called Another Year in Hell, which is out now via Jagjaguwar. The EP includes “Q” (about QAnon), two versions of “Ballad of the Incel Man,” and more. Below, watch Heidecker’s new lyric video for “Ballad of ICE Agent Ray,” edited by Vic Berger.

“It was another year in Hell,” Tim Heidecker said in a statement. “And while it didn’t generate the number of songs the year before did, I’m glad to have these songs I’ve released throughout the year in one handy package. And for the first time you can hear a new orchestration of ‘Tobin and the Judge’ by Bobby Halverson. This song really only showed up on YouTube as a backstage live recording so I’m so glad there’s an official and quite beautiful version of it now. Also new to most everyone’s ears is: ‘Rake the Floor’ which I wrote for Father John Misty’s Wildfire Relief Fundraiser. Please enjoy!”

Another Year in Hell: Collected Songs From 2018 EP:

01 Tobin and the Judge

02 Ballad of ICE Agent Ray

03 Ballad of the Incel Man

04 Q

05 Rake the Floor

06 Ballad of the Incel Man (Nebraska Version)