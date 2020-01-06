Tiny Mix Tapes Goes on Hiatus

The long-running indie music and film site Tiny Mix Tapes is taking a break. “After nearly two decades of publishing, we have decided this is the ideal time to take a much-needed hiatus,” they wrote in a tweet. “TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership. Big thank you for everything.”

Tiny Mix Tapes was co-founded by Marvin Lin (aka Mr. P); it launched in 2001 with a focus on covering new, independent acts. In addition to music news and reviews—often published by writers using psuedonyms—the site was known for its themed playlists in the “Automatic Mix Tape Generator” series and its comics. In 2009, they released a charity compilation featuring contributions from Jim O’Rourke, Mount Eerie, Dan Deacon, and others.