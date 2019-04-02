Titus Andronicus Announce New Album An Obelisk, Share New Song: Listen

Titus Andronicus have announced their forthcoming record An Obelisk. It’s out June 21 via Merge. They’ve also shared the LP’s lead single “(I Blame) Society,” along with a video directed by Ray Concepcion. Check it out below.

“The ideology of ‘punk’ supports the elevation of our own interior authority and the degradation of exterior authority, which we recognize to be arbitrary, a tool by which the many are subjugated under the few,” frontman Patrick Stickles said in a statement. “While the common ‘punk rocker’ will take this as license to piss on the street and generally pursue a lifestyle of nihilistic hedonism, the true ‘punk’ will recognize the price of this freedom. An Obelisk tells the story of one particular individual, someone maybe a lot like you but certainly a lot like me, scouring linty pockets, trying to pay that bill.”

An Obelisk was produced by Bob Mould. It is the follow-up to the New Jersey punks’ fifth album A Productive Cough, which arrived last year. Back in October, the band dropped a surprise holiday-themed EP called Home Alone on Halloween.

An Obelisk:

01 Just Like Ringing a Bell

02 Troubleman Unlimited

03 (I Blame) Society

04 My Body and Me

05 Hey Ma

06 Beneath the Boot

07 On the Street

08 Within the Gravitron

09 The Lion Inside

10 Tumult Around the World