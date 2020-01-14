TOKiMONSTA Announces Tour and New Album, Shares New Song With EarthGang: Listen

Los Angeles producer TOKiMONSTA has announced her new album, Oasis Nocturno, and shared a trippy music video “Fried for the Night,” a new song with Atlanta duo EarthGang. Check it out below.

Oasis Nocturno is out on March 20 via the producer’s own Young Art Records. Discussing her single in a statement, TOKiMONSTA said, “Everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt? EarthGang brought their special magic to the studio and we made something other worldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view.”

Along with the LP, TOKiMONSTA has announced a tour that begins in April at Coachella. Find the poster for TOKiMONSTA’s The Oasis Nocturno Experience tour below.

Back in 2015, TOKiMONSTA underwent two brain surgeries to treat a rare condition that left her unable to speak or write. Oasis Nocturno is her second album since her recovery, following 2017’s Lune Rouge.

