Tom Morello Announces New Solo Album With Killer Mike, Big Boi, RZA, More

Following his recent work with Prophets of Rage, Tom Morello has announced a new solo album. The Atlas Underground is out October 12 via Mom + Pop, and it features tons of guests. Killer Mike, Big Boi, RZA, GZA, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Aoki, Portugal. the Man, Marcus Mumford, Bassnectar, and many more appear on the album. Listen to two new songs—“We Don’t Need You” featuring Vic Mensa and “Battle Sirens” featuring Knife Party—below. Also, find the album’s tracklist and flying hippo artwork.

“I’ve been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn,” Morello said of the album in a statement. “Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it’s now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls. By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open peoples’ eyes to changing the status quo in society.”

The Atlas Underground:

01 Battle Sirens [ft. Knife Party]

02 Rabbit’s Revenge [ft. Bassnectar, Big Boi, and Killer Mike]

03 Every Step That I Take [ft. Portugal. The Man and Whethan]

04 We Don’t Need You [ft. Vic Mensa]

05 Find Another Way [ft. Marcus Mumford]

06 How Long [ft. Steve Aoki and Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath]

07 Lucky One [ft. K.Flay]

08 One Nation [ft. Pretty Lights]

09 Vigilante Nocturno [ft. Carl Restivo]

10 Where It’s At Ain’t What It Is [ft. Gary Clark Jr. and Nico Stadi]

11 Roadrunner [ft. Leikeli47]

12 Lead Poisoning [ft. GZA, RZA, and Herobust]