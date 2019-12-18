Tom Petty’s Widow and Daughters Settle Legal Battle Over Estate

Tom Petty’s widow Dana and his daughters Adria and Annakim are ending a legal battle over who will manage his estate. Earlier this year, Petty’s two daughters from a previous marriage sued his widow for $5 million, arguing that their decision-making rights over his management were being superseded. In a press release today, the three announce that they have “resolved their differences and dismissed all litigation matters that had been filed related to Tom’s estate.”

“We are pleased to announce the formation of Tom Petty Legacy, LLC to manage all aspects of Tom’s Legacy,” they write. “We are committed to honoring Tom’s voice, music, integrity and his charitable spirit.” The press release notes that Dana, Adria, and Annakim all have equal standing in the company. It adds that each family member “sincerely regrets that in their intense grief over Tom’s tragic death, actions were taken that were hurtful to one another.”

Tom Petty died in October 2017 at the age of 66. Since then, there have been two posthumous releases: the box set An American Treasure and the greatest hits compilation The Best of Everything.

