Tom Scharpling Announces New Book It Never Ends

Tom Scharpling—host of “The Best Show” and “Meet My Friends the Friends,” voice actor on “Steven Universe,” and one-half of comedy duo Scharpling & Wurster—has announced his first book, It Never Ends. According to a product description, the upcoming memoir will explore Scharpling’s “battle with mental health and professional tribulations” along with stories about “trying out for the New Monkees, discovering his fear of Ferris Wheels, and how Billy Joel sucks.” It’s scheduled for release in spring 2021 via Abrams Press.

