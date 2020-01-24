Tony Allen Announces New Album With the Late Hugh Masekela

Tony Allen has announced a new record, titled Rejoice, which he recorded with trumpeter Hugh Masekela. Take a listen to the track “We’ve Landed” and view the full track list and album art below.

The former drummer for Fela Kuti released his most recent album, The Source, in 2017. Rejoice is the first posthumous release from Masekela, who died in early 2018 and is considered to be the father of South African jazz. His final album was 2016’s No Borders.

Rejoice:

01 Robbers, Thugs and Muggers (O’Galajani)

02 Agbada Bougou

03 Coconut Jam

04 Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be the Same)

05 Slow Bones

06 Jabulani (Rejoice, Here Comes Tony)

07 Obama Shuffle Strut Blues

08 We’ve Landed